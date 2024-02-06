Area law-enforcement agencies have teamed with Buffalo Wild Wings in Cape Girardeau for a fundraiser today to help a Cape Girardeau police officer who was diagnosed with cancer last week.

“It started about one week ago; one of our fellow officers was diagnosed with cancer, so our Fraternal Order of Police chapter, Lodge 51, is having a fundraiser,” said Shaun Alsdorf, Lodge 51 president and a Cape Girardeau police officer. “Buffalo Wild Wings stepped right up and said, ‘Hey, what can we do for you?’ Holly, the manager there, has been great.”

Alsdorf didn’t identify the ailing police officer.

Holly Gordon, the Buffalo Wild Wings manager, said the restaurant chain encourages individual franchises to get involved in helping the community.

So when a friend mentioned the officer’s diagnosis, it reached out to help.

“It’s important for us to give back to our community,” she said. “[Police officers] are the ones who keep us safe. When something goes wrong, they’re there for us, so we wanted to help.”