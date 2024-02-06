Budweiser Clydesdales to no longer train in New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. -- Anheuser-Busch says the famed Budweiser Clydesdales will no longer train in New Hampshire.
The brewing company said the horse training facility at the Merrimack brewery is being relocated to a state-of-the-art breeding facility near Boonville, Missouri. Anheuser-Busch corporate communications director Samantha Roth told WMUR-TV the move will allow the training team to be closer to young Clydesdales and begin training earlier.
The east coast hitch, or team of horses, will remain in Merrimack, so the public will still get to see them.
There will be parts of the year, however, when the hitch will be touring in other parts of the country.
Anheuser-Busch officials said the move will not affect any part of the brewery's operations.
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com
