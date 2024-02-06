All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 14, 2018

Budweiser Clydesdales to no longer train in New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. -- Anheuser-Busch says the famed Budweiser Clydesdales will no longer train in New Hampshire. The brewing company said the horse training facility at the Merrimack brewery is being relocated to a state-of-the-art breeding facility near Boonville, Missouri. Anheuser-Busch corporate communications director Samantha Roth told WMUR-TV the move will allow the training team to be closer to young Clydesdales and begin training earlier...

Associated Press

MERRIMACK, N.H. -- Anheuser-Busch says the famed Budweiser Clydesdales will no longer train in New Hampshire.

The brewing company said the horse training facility at the Merrimack brewery is being relocated to a state-of-the-art breeding facility near Boonville, Missouri. Anheuser-Busch corporate communications director Samantha Roth told WMUR-TV the move will allow the training team to be closer to young Clydesdales and begin training earlier.

The east coast hitch, or team of horses, will remain in Merrimack, so the public will still get to see them.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

There will be parts of the year, however, when the hitch will be touring in other parts of the country.

Anheuser-Busch officials said the move will not affect any part of the brewery's operations.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy