Budget housekeeping on City Council agenda for meeting Tuesday

Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider an ordinance appropriating unbudgeted expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5.

This ordinance appropriates funds for operating costs, capital projects, debt service and transfers. It is routinely submitted each year after the fiscal year ends to cover expenditures incurred during the fiscal year that were not originally included in the budget adopted the previous year.

Council members will consider appropriating $1,052,750 in operating expenditures, $2,031,638 in capital expenditures, $95,000 in interest costs and $780,300 in additional transfers between funds.

A detailed list of the unbudgeted expenditures is available at www.cityofcape.org/citycouncil.

The council will read two other ordinances for the first time. These ordinances approve the record plat of Kennedy's 2nd Addition and S&L subdivisions.