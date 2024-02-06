All sections
September 2, 2023
Budget housekeeping on City Council agenda for meeting Tuesday
Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider an ordinance appropriating unbudgeted expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5.

This ordinance appropriates funds for operating costs, capital projects, debt service and transfers. It is routinely submitted each year after the fiscal year ends to cover expenditures incurred during the fiscal year that were not originally included in the budget adopted the previous year.

Council members will consider appropriating $1,052,750 in operating expenditures, $2,031,638 in capital expenditures, $95,000 in interest costs and $780,300 in additional transfers between funds.

A detailed list of the unbudgeted expenditures is available at www.cityofcape.org/citycouncil.

The council will read two other ordinances for the first time. These ordinances approve the record plat of Kennedy's 2nd Addition and S&L subdivisions.

Council members will also appoint two members to the city's Golf Course Advisory Board and one member to the Public Library Board of Directors.

Sam Blackwell, Phillip Cantoni, Eric Craiglow, Carla Fee, Jeff Green, Jim Green, John McGowan, Lindsey Pippins, Keith Sander, John Schmoll, Dan Stitz and Kevin Timlin have expressed interest in serving on the Golf Course Advisory Board.

Matt Britt, Lauren Clark Hill, Alix Gasser, Jeff Green, Michelle Latham, Lenna Matukewicz, Kevin Timlin and Koreena Woodson have expressed interest in serving on the Public Library Board of Directors.

Maco Development and Starview Development will appear before the council to present Silver Springs II Apartments and Star Vue II Apartments tax credit projects, respectively.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

