At just under $1 million, the Cape Girardeau School District's technology program cost slightly less during the 2015-2016 school year than in previous years, according to an evaluation by district technology coordinator Brian Hall.

"It does vary, but it hovers around that million-dollar mark," he said.

The program cost $999,336 during 2015-2016.

Hall said the greatest strength of the technology program is his staff's ability to provide services in-house, which he said keeps costs down.

Costs to the program are split almost evenly between personnel salaries and equipment.

"That number on the equipment and repair side would be much higher if we had to contract that out," he said, "because most of the work we would have to contract out is in the $80- to $120-an-hour range, and we're able to take care of that in-house."

In-house development of web tools saved the district at least $15,000, the report stated.

Hall said his staff's utility also extends to infrastructure upgrades, such as installing network equipment.

"We haven't hired out any of the cabling needs or anything like that," he said. "We've been able to do all of that."

His staff also addresses equipment concerns arising from the district's 1:1 plan, which puts computer devices in students' hands as tools for learning, he said.

"Fifth to eighth grade has Chromebooks, and ninth through 12th currently have Windows 10 devices," Hall said. "We're phasing out the Windows devices in favor of the Chromebooks so next year fifth through 10th [grades] will have Chromebooks and the following year, they'll all be Chromebooks."