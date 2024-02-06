All sections
NewsFebruary 23, 2019

Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream to open March 1

Buddy’s Rolled Ice Cream is set to debut colorful and artistic rolls of frozen indulgence March 1 in Cape Girardeau. Owner Mark Frazier said his dog, Buddy, sparked the name for the new spot. “He was a rescue from The Human Society,” Frazier said. “We’re doing some different things with The Humane Society; they are basically our partner.”...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Mark Frazier, Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream owner, poses for a portrait Friday amongst a variety of dog portraits to be hung in the ice cream shop in Cape Girardeau.
Mark Frazier, Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream owner, poses for a portrait Friday amongst a variety of dog portraits to be hung in the ice cream shop in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

Buddy’s Rolled Ice Cream is set to debut colorful and artistic rolls of frozen indulgence March 1 in Cape Girardeau.

Owner Mark Frazier said his dog, Buddy, sparked the name for the new spot.

“He was a rescue from The Human Society,” Frazier said. “We’re doing some different things with The Humane Society; they are basically our partner.”

The rolled ice cream tables at Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream shop are seen Friday in Cape Girardeau.
The rolled ice cream tables at Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream shop are seen Friday in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

Originally from Eminence, Missouri, Frazier graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2003. He discovered the ice cream concept during a stay in Mobile, Alabama, and thought it was “pretty cool,” he said.

“Starting my own business, this is something new to me,” he said. “I work 9 to 5 for a mall developer. We own 16 malls across the country.”

The joint primarily will offer eight rolls including The Cereal Roll, The Little Debbie, S’mores, Bananas Foster and The Salty Dog. Cheesecake flavors include The Unicorn and The Elvis.

Each base flavor can be customized with many options of mix-ins and toppings.

Ice cream cups are seen Friday at Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream shop in Cape Girardeau.
Ice cream cups are seen Friday at Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream shop in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

The base is made by hand daily on the three “rolling stations,” Frazier said, using condensed milk, whole milk and heavy cream. Frazier also is working on a dairy-free option, he said.

The rolling stations stay at 20 below zero. The rolls are made by pouring the liquid base and giving it about 90 seconds for the liquid to freeze into ice cream, Frazier explained.

“You lay it flat, and then you roll it out,” he said. Each base provides five rolls.

Frazier said he’s happy with his street-view location at 610 Whitelaw Ave., at the intersection with Broadway, which is close to the university, Capaha Park and Southeast Hospital.

The front counter at Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream shop is seen Friday in Cape Girardeau.
The front counter at Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream shop is seen Friday in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

He’s fond of the downtown scene, he said, because “it’s where a lot of the small businesses are.”

Frazier said he believes there is a lot of energy in downtown Cape Girardeau right now, especially with Courtyard by Marriott Cape Girardeau Downtown and the soon-to-open Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse.

He already sees possibly expanding in the future, depending on “how it goes.”

Mark Frazier poses for a portrait while holding an art piece of his own dog, Buddy, whom the shop is named and inspired by, amongst a variety of random dog portraits to be hung in the ice cream shop Friday in Cape Girardeau.
Mark Frazier poses for a portrait while holding an art piece of his own dog, Buddy, whom the shop is named and inspired by, amongst a variety of random dog portraits to be hung in the ice cream shop Friday in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

“Obviously, it’s kind of crazy to talk about expanding before you open your first one,” Frazier said. “But, you’ve got to have goals, right?”

Josh Freiheit, general contractor with Wesbecher Construction, said construction at the location began a week before Christmas.

The only snag so far, Frazier added, has been the expected opening date.

A variety of dog portraits to be hung up on the walls as decoration are seen Friday at Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream shop in Cape Girardeau.
A variety of dog portraits to be hung up on the walls as decoration are seen Friday at Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream shop in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

“We made our (original) announcement in August,” he said. “We underestimated the process with the city.”

In keeping with the location’s theme, “Pups on the Patio” is set to take place on the adjoining outdoor area the last Saturday of every month, Frazier said. Ten percent of the profits from T-shirts, hats and other themed merchandise sales will benefit The Humane Society.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

