Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream to open March 1

Buddy’s Rolled Ice Cream is set to debut colorful and artistic rolls of frozen indulgence March 1 in Cape Girardeau.

Owner Mark Frazier said his dog, Buddy, sparked the name for the new spot.

“He was a rescue from The Human Society,” Frazier said. “We’re doing some different things with The Humane Society; they are basically our partner.”

The rolled ice cream tables at Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream shop are seen Friday in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Originally from Eminence, Missouri, Frazier graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2003. He discovered the ice cream concept during a stay in Mobile, Alabama, and thought it was “pretty cool,” he said.

“Starting my own business, this is something new to me,” he said. “I work 9 to 5 for a mall developer. We own 16 malls across the country.”

The joint primarily will offer eight rolls including The Cereal Roll, The Little Debbie, S’mores, Bananas Foster and The Salty Dog. Cheesecake flavors include The Unicorn and The Elvis.

Each base flavor can be customized with many options of mix-ins and toppings.

Ice cream cups are seen Friday at Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream shop in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

The base is made by hand daily on the three “rolling stations,” Frazier said, using condensed milk, whole milk and heavy cream. Frazier also is working on a dairy-free option, he said.

The rolling stations stay at 20 below zero. The rolls are made by pouring the liquid base and giving it about 90 seconds for the liquid to freeze into ice cream, Frazier explained.

“You lay it flat, and then you roll it out,” he said. Each base provides five rolls.

Frazier said he’s happy with his street-view location at 610 Whitelaw Ave., at the intersection with Broadway, which is close to the university, Capaha Park and Southeast Hospital.