Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream to open March 1

Buddy’s Rolled Ice Cream is set to debut colorful and artistic rolls of frozen indulgence March 1 in Cape Girardeau.
Owner Mark Frazier said his dog, Buddy, sparked the name for the new spot.
“He was a rescue from The Human Society,” Frazier said. “We’re doing some different things with The Humane Society; they are basically our partner.”
Originally from Eminence, Missouri, Frazier graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2003. He discovered the ice cream concept during a stay in Mobile, Alabama, and thought it was “pretty cool,” he said.
“Starting my own business, this is something new to me,” he said. “I work 9 to 5 for a mall developer. We own 16 malls across the country.”
The joint primarily will offer eight rolls including The Cereal Roll, The Little Debbie, S’mores, Bananas Foster and The Salty Dog. Cheesecake flavors include The Unicorn and The Elvis.
Each base flavor can be customized with many options of mix-ins and toppings.
The base is made by hand daily on the three “rolling stations,” Frazier said, using condensed milk, whole milk and heavy cream. Frazier also is working on a dairy-free option, he said.
The rolling stations stay at 20 below zero. The rolls are made by pouring the liquid base and giving it about 90 seconds for the liquid to freeze into ice cream, Frazier explained.
“You lay it flat, and then you roll it out,” he said. Each base provides five rolls.
Frazier said he’s happy with his street-view location at 610 Whitelaw Ave., at the intersection with Broadway, which is close to the university, Capaha Park and Southeast Hospital.
He’s fond of the downtown scene, he said, because “it’s where a lot of the small businesses are.”
Frazier said he believes there is a lot of energy in downtown Cape Girardeau right now, especially with Courtyard by Marriott Cape Girardeau Downtown and the soon-to-open Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse.
He already sees possibly expanding in the future, depending on “how it goes.”
“Obviously, it’s kind of crazy to talk about expanding before you open your first one,” Frazier said. “But, you’ve got to have goals, right?”
Josh Freiheit, general contractor with Wesbecher Construction, said construction at the location began a week before Christmas.
The only snag so far, Frazier added, has been the expected opening date.
“We made our (original) announcement in August,” he said. “We underestimated the process with the city.”
In keeping with the location’s theme, “Pups on the Patio” is set to take place on the adjoining outdoor area the last Saturday of every month, Frazier said. Ten percent of the profits from T-shirts, hats and other themed merchandise sales will benefit The Humane Society.
