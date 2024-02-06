Bucklew attorney voices concerns about lethal injections

ST. LOUIS -- An attorney for a man scheduled to be put to death in Missouri next month said Wednesday that she has "very serious concerns" about the state's lethal injection method after an online news outlet reported Missouri bought execution drugs from a compounding pharmacy with a troubling record.

The comments from attorney Cheryl Pilate came after Buzzfeed News reported a day earlier Foundation Care pharmacy of suburban St. Louis was the supplier of pentobarbital used in the 17 Missouri executions since 2014, even though the Food and Drug Administration deemed Foundation Care a "high-risk" pharmacy. Buzzfeed cited two people with knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of strict state laws prohibiting disclosure or publishing of the identity of the supplier.

Pilate's client, Russell Bucklew, 49, is scheduled to die March 20 for killing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Cape Girardeau in 1996.

It would be the state's first execution since January 2017.

"The Buzzfeed article raised a lot of questions and has prompted some very serious concerns," Pilate said in a phone interview. "We did not know these things."

The quality of the execution drug is of particular concern in Bucklew's case because he suffers from a rare medical condition known as cavernous hemangioma, which causes weakened and malformed blood vessels. Pilate said Bucklew also has a "collection of blood-filled, unstable tumors" in his nose and throat.

An appeal already pending before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals claims that because of his condition, the execution runs the risk of constitutionally-prohibited cruel and unusual punishment. Pilate said she wants more information before deciding whether to file a new appeal.