Buck McNeely, producer of 'The Outdoorsman', dies at 63

Buck McNeely, a local man who produced a popular outdoors television show, died Sunday, Jan. 7, according to a Facebook post authored by his son, Max McNeely.

He was 63 years old.

Buck McNeely's show appeared on more than 500 television stations in the United States. McNeely in 2014 told the Southeast Missourian "The Outdoorsman" was the largest syndicated outdoor-adventure series in the world.

The show was produced at his home and office in rural Cape Girardeau County, but he traveled the world on hunting and fishing adventures. The show included a blend of travel and tourism as well.

McNeely told the Southeast Missourian in 2014 that the show tries to "tell a story with every episode. Something with a good, positive message that promotes the outdoor industry and entertains the folks and leaves them feeling amused at the end of the program."

In his post on The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely Facebook page Monday, Jan. 8, Max McNeely shared that his father died in his sleep Sunday. Max McNeely compared his father to "Superman", adding that he was a role model. Max McNeely said the show will continue on, and that he has "trained me in the family business by working and traveling the world with him for the past 13 years."