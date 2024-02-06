Buchheit campaign ensures 'No One Fights Alone'

Buchheit of Jackson will hold the annual No One Fights Alone campaign throughout October, the company announced Monday.
The campaign is dedicated to any and all who have experienced a cancer diagnosis.
“It is a rarity to find someone who has been unaffected by one of the most common diseases in the world,” the release stated.
In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer patients are at increased risk because of weakened immune systems, the release stated: “So many fundraisers have been canceled because of the pandemic, but Buchheit will continue to fight this October raising funds to help those in our communities battling cancer.”
Since the Buchheit family began the campaign in October 2015, it has raised more than $60,000 for local organizations that provide services and treatments to cancer patients.
The goal for 2020 is $20,000 raised across all stores.
Proceeds collected at the Jackson store will benefit the Saint Francis Healthcare Center Foundation.
Donations are accepted at 2901 Old Orchard Road in Jackson or www.buchheits.com.
Buchheit is a farm and home goods store with eight locations — in Missouri: Herculaneum, House Springs, Perryville and Jackson; and in Illinois: Jacksonville, Greenville, Centralia and Sparta.
