Buchheit campaign ensures 'No One Fights Alone'

Buchheit of Jackson will hold the annual No One Fights Alone campaign throughout October, the company announced Monday.

The campaign is dedicated to any and all who have experienced a cancer diagnosis.

“It is a rarity to find someone who has been unaffected by one of the most common diseases in the world,” the release stated.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer patients are at increased risk because of weakened immune systems, the release stated: “So many fundraisers have been canceled because of the pandemic, but Buchheit will continue to fight this October raising funds to help those in our communities battling cancer.”