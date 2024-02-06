All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 22, 2020

Buchheit campaign ensures 'No One Fights Alone'

Buchheit of Jackson will hold the annual No One Fights Alone campaign throughout October, the company announced Monday. The campaign is dedicated to any and all who have experienced a cancer diagnosis. “It is a rarity to find someone who has been unaffected by one of the most common diseases in the world,” the release stated...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Buchheit of Jackson will hold the annual No One Fights Alone campaign throughout October, the company announced Monday.

The campaign is dedicated to any and all who have experienced a cancer diagnosis.

“It is a rarity to find someone who has been unaffected by one of the most common diseases in the world,” the release stated.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer patients are at increased risk because of weakened immune systems, the release stated: “So many fundraisers have been canceled because of the pandemic, but Buchheit will continue to fight this October raising funds to help those in our communities battling cancer.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Since the Buchheit family began the campaign in October 2015, it has raised more than $60,000 for local organizations that provide services and treatments to cancer patients.

The goal for 2020 is $20,000 raised across all stores.

Proceeds collected at the Jackson store will benefit the Saint Francis Healthcare Center Foundation.

Donations are accepted at 2901 Old Orchard Road in Jackson or www.buchheits.com.

Buchheit is a farm and home goods store with eight locations — in Missouri: Herculaneum, House Springs, Perryville and Jackson; and in Illinois: Jacksonville, Greenville, Centralia and Sparta.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy