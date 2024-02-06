Buchheit announces annual FFA fundraiser

Buchheit of Jackson has announced its annual fundraiser for the local Future Farmers of America (FFA).

The event will run through Feb. 21. This year, Buchheit will be donating proceeds to the FFA chapters at Jackson and Saxony Lutheran High Schools.

The National FFA Organization prepares young agricultural students to be.

“FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education,” according to the organization’s website.