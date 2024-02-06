Buchheit announces annual FFA fundraiser

Buchheit of Jackson has announced its annual fundraiser for the local Future Farmers of America (FFA).
The event will run through Feb. 21. This year, Buchheit will be donating proceeds to the FFA chapters at Jackson and Saxony Lutheran High Schools.
The National FFA Organization prepares young agricultural students
“FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education,” according to the organization’s website.
FFA supports students who aspire to be teachers, doctors, scientists, businessowners, farmers and more.
Every year, Buchheit attends county fairs around its retail locations to purchase livestock from each of the local FFA chapters. Buchheit then donates the livestock back to each chapter, so the groups can resell the livestock to others within the community. Buchheit also donates feed to the SEMO District Fair and East Perry Fair for the animals during the week they are housed at the fair. To show additional support for the local FFA organizations, Buchheit holds an annual FFA fundraiser where customers are asked to donate $1 or $5 to their local chapter. All money raised supports the FFA chapter in their agricultural education. For example, providing funds to attend state competitions, or aid in buying food for school-owned livestock.
“We support our local chapters of FFA because we believe they truly are the future of our great country. Through the next generation we can help our communities explore the possibilities of a simpler life,” said Tim Buchheit, CEO of Buchheit Inc.
Buchheit Retail operates eight stores – Herculaneum, House Springs, Perryville and Jackson in Missouri and Jacksonville, Greenville, Centralia and Sparta in Illinois. Buchheit features merchandise for the home, garden and farm that is geared toward exploring the possibilities of a simpler life.
