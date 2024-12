Sylvester Smith turns from his brush fire to pose for a portrait Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Smith said he was burning the large brush pile to make room for more tree limbs.

Sylvester Smith turns from his brush fire to pose for a portrait Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Smith said he was burning the large brush pile to make room for more tree limbs. A rabbit was seen running from the burning pile and appeared to be unharmed. Laura Simon