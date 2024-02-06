All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 18, 2022

Brunke replaces Kangas with appointment as interim director of development services

Cape Girardeau assistant public works director Casey Brunke has been appointed to serve as interim community development director for the City of Cape Girardeau. Brunke's appointment follows the departure of Anna Kangas who left the community development director role this month...

Monica Obradovic
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau assistant public works director Casey Brunke has been appointed to serve as interim community development director for the City of Cape Girardeau. Brunke's appointment follows the departure of Anna Kangas who left the community development director role this month.

Brunke will maintain her position as assistant public works director while serving as interim community development director. Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said roughly 80% of Brunke's time will be spent in community development and the other 20% will be focused on public works.

"The departments work closely together so it should work out well," Mehner said.

City Hall is seen Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.
City Hall is seen Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Brunke is no stranger to the community development department. From 2011 to 2018, Brunke served as a city engineer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The community development department encompasses four divisions: engineering, inspections, planning and geographic information systems mapping.

"I'm looking forward to building relationships with all the different departments that community development works with and with our development community and staff to see what we can accomplish together," Brunke said.

Kangas has a new position at Boulder Construction LLC. in Cape Girardeau.

"In the last several years working on projects for the city, I discovered I really enjoy the design and construction aspect of projects," Kangas said. "In my new role at Boulder Construction I am a preconstruction manager, which means I help find the codes and ordinances that apply to projects in different municipalities and help with plan review and permit process, as well as design development."

As community development director, Kangas led several projects, including Cape Girardeau's new City Hall -- dedicated Jan. 31.

This was her second stint with the city. She started as a commercial plan reviewer in 2011 and became a building and code enforcement manager in 2015, according to previous Southeast Missourian reporting. She left the city in 2019 for a position in Colorado but returned the following year.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during M...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
NewsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy