Cape Girardeau assistant public works director Casey Brunke has been appointed to serve as interim community development director for the City of Cape Girardeau. Brunke's appointment follows the departure of Anna Kangas who left the community development director role this month.

Brunke will maintain her position as assistant public works director while serving as interim community development director. Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said roughly 80% of Brunke's time will be spent in community development and the other 20% will be focused on public works.

"The departments work closely together so it should work out well," Mehner said.

City Hall is seen Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Brunke is no stranger to the community development department. From 2011 to 2018, Brunke served as a city engineer.