The Brothers Walker duo from Bernie, Missouri, stopped by the Southeast Missourian's newsroom on Friday for a small desk concert, the first of the newspaper's new "On the Record" series.
The brothers, Coty and Clinton, who performed on The Voice in 2014, will sing at the SEMO District Fair on Tuesday night. Their new album "Who I Am" is set for a November release.
In the video, they sing four original songs and talk a little about how their songs came about.
