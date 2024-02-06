Brothers Carey and Greg Branham have fished since childhood. They didn’t know when they set out last week on the Mississippi River they’d reel in the largest catch of their lives.

During a drift fishing expedition on the Mississippi River near Ste. Genevieve, the brothers, from Desloge, Missouri, reeled in a 101-pound blue catfish. It took them about 40 minutes to get it out of the river.

“I’ve never caught a fish anywhere near that size before,” Carey Branham said. “My biggest was 40 pounds.”

Branham said he felt like the catch honored his late father. They always went fishing together, and he caught the catfish using his father’s fishing pole.