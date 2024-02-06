Brother: Slain Missouri officer saw policing as dream job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri police officer slain during a traffic stop was eulogized Saturday as an optimistic man who always prized law enforcement, with the state's governor pressing mourners to appreciate the perils of police in a culture "too quick to condemn" them.

"My brother's dream job was being a police officer," said Chris Michael, standing behind brother Gary Lee Michael Jr.'s flag-draped casket.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and hundreds of others packed a convention center in western Missouri's Clinton, the 9,000-resident town where the officer was gunned down Aug. 6.

Investigators say 37-year-old Gary Michael had stopped a car for a traffic violation when the driver fatally shot him and sped away. The suspect, Ian McCarthy of Clinton, was captured after a two-day manhunt.

McCarthy, who authorities said was wounded in the gunfire exchange with Michael, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf Friday, and he remains jailed.

People watch a procession of police, sheriff's and highway patrol officers from across Missouri for fallen Clinton, Missouri, police officer Gary Michael on Wednesday in Clinton. Shane Keyser ~ The Kansas City Star via AP

A second man, 35-year-old William Noble of Clinton, was charged Thursday with felony evidence tampering after prosecutors alleged he supplied the weapon -- an unspecified rifle -- used to kill Michael.

During Saturday's funeral, Chris Michael said his brother had a "passionate, optimistic view of life" and "a servant heart."