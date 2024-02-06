All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 13, 2017

Brother: Slain Missouri officer saw policing as dream job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri police officer slain during a traffic stop was eulogized Saturday as an optimistic man who always prized law enforcement, with the state's governor pressing mourners to appreciate the perils of police in a culture "too quick to condemn" them...

By JIM SUHR ~ Associated Press
The first officers of the procession of police, sheriff's and highway patrol officers from across Missouri for fallen Clinton, Missouri, police officer Gary Michael pass under a large American Flag on Wednesday in Clinton.
The first officers of the procession of police, sheriff's and highway patrol officers from across Missouri for fallen Clinton, Missouri, police officer Gary Michael pass under a large American Flag on Wednesday in Clinton.Shane Keyser ~ The Kansas City Star via AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri police officer slain during a traffic stop was eulogized Saturday as an optimistic man who always prized law enforcement, with the state's governor pressing mourners to appreciate the perils of police in a culture "too quick to condemn" them.

"My brother's dream job was being a police officer," said Chris Michael, standing behind brother Gary Lee Michael Jr.'s flag-draped casket.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and hundreds of others packed a convention center in western Missouri's Clinton, the 9,000-resident town where the officer was gunned down Aug. 6.

Investigators say 37-year-old Gary Michael had stopped a car for a traffic violation when the driver fatally shot him and sped away. The suspect, Ian McCarthy of Clinton, was captured after a two-day manhunt.

McCarthy, who authorities said was wounded in the gunfire exchange with Michael, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf Friday, and he remains jailed.

People watch a procession of police, sheriff's and highway patrol officers from across Missouri for fallen Clinton, Missouri, police officer Gary Michael on Wednesday in Clinton.
People watch a procession of police, sheriff's and highway patrol officers from across Missouri for fallen Clinton, Missouri, police officer Gary Michael on Wednesday in Clinton.Shane Keyser ~ The Kansas City Star via AP

A second man, 35-year-old William Noble of Clinton, was charged Thursday with felony evidence tampering after prosecutors alleged he supplied the weapon -- an unspecified rifle -- used to kill Michael.

During Saturday's funeral, Chris Michael said his brother had a "passionate, optimistic view of life" and "a servant heart."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

When Gary Michael was 16, his brother recalled, he went to the Clinton police station and had "his first interview," telling officers, "'You guys have car chases sometimes, and during those maybe you need somebody to help you out."

"'I got a fast car, you know, and maybe I could help. Maybe I could be a pursuit specialist,'" Chris Michael quoted his brother as saying then. "Unfortunately, that job title still does not exist. But Gary did get the nickname of 'Rabbit' because of his foot-pursuit skills. He loved his brothers in blue."

Gary Michael -- an Army veteran and one-time car salesman -- was the first police officer killed in the line of duty in Clinton, about 75 miles southeast of Kansas City.

McCarthy served time in prison in New Hampshire for first-degree assault and a parole violation. He also was wanted at the time of his arrest on a 2015 warrant out of Johnson County, Missouri, for unlawful possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon, McCarthy cannot legally own a firearm.

Moments after Clinton pastor Randy Shipman told mourners Michael was taken by "a depraved act that is unexplainable," Greitens said the tragedy underscored that "now more than ever, our police officers need our devotion."

"This culture has become too quick to condemn the peacekeepers and to defame the defenders," Greitens said. "But we here, we know that our peace and defense are dearly paid for in sweat and sacrifice and also lives."

Pertinent address:

Clinton, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy