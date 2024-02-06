All sections
NewsMay 31, 2023
Brother: Authorities told family that body of missing Mo. doctor was found in Arkansas
CASSVILLE, Mo. -- The body of a Missouri emergency room doctor who has been missing for more than a week has been found in northwest Arkansas, his brother told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Dr. John Forsyth was last heard from in text messages around 7 a.m. May 21. His brother, Richard Forsyth, said authorities called the family Tuesday night to say his brother was found deceased. He provided no other details...
Associated Press
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr. John Forsyth. Authorities in the small town of Cassville, Mo., are searching for the emergency room physician Dr. Forsyth a week-and-a-half after his mysterious disappearance. (Cassville Missouri Police via AP)
CASSVILLE, Mo. -- The body of a Missouri emergency room doctor who has been missing for more than a week has been found in northwest Arkansas, his brother told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Dr. John Forsyth was last heard from in text messages around 7 a.m. May 21. His brother, Richard Forsyth, said authorities called the family Tuesday night to say his brother was found deceased. He provided no other details.

Messages left with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were not immediately returned.

Police said John Forsyth, 49, was reported missing when he failed to show up for work after the morning of May 21 at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, a town of 3,100 residents deep in the Missouri Ozarks.

His black Infiniti was found parked in a remote area near an aquatic park in Cassville. The car was unlocked with his wallet, two phones and a laptop inside.

"It doesn't seem like a person who left with a plan," Richard Forsyth told the AP earlier Tuesday. "Right now, we really don't have any breaks in the case. I'm confused, and I'm worried. And I don't like this one bit."

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, searched about a 9-mile radius around the park using people, dogs and drones. Forsyth's family set up a Facebook page seeking information.

Police have said there were no signs of foul play.

Richard Forsyth said his brother had been at the Cassville hospital for about 15 years. He described John Forsyth as a doting father, family physician and part-time math nerd.

State News
