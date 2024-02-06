CASSVILLE, Mo. -- The body of a Missouri emergency room doctor who has been missing for more than a week has been found in northwest Arkansas, his brother told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Dr. John Forsyth was last heard from in text messages around 7 a.m. May 21. His brother, Richard Forsyth, said authorities called the family Tuesday night to say his brother was found deceased. He provided no other details.

Messages left with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were not immediately returned.

Police said John Forsyth, 49, was reported missing when he failed to show up for work after the morning of May 21 at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, a town of 3,100 residents deep in the Missouri Ozarks.