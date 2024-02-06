All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 25, 2017

Broken Illinois line dumping sewage into Mississippi River

GRANITE CITY, Ill. -- Authorities say a sewer line in Southern Illinois broke last month and daily is dumping about 2 million gallons of storm water and sewage into the Mississippi River. The Belleville News-Democrat reported Friday the Metro East Sanitary District break happened just north of St. ...

Associated Press

GRANITE CITY, Ill. -- Authorities say a sewer line in Southern Illinois broke last month and daily is dumping about 2 million gallons of storm water and sewage into the Mississippi River.

The Belleville News-Democrat reported Friday the Metro East Sanitary District break happened just north of St. Louis. John Hamm is the mayor of Madison, across the river from St. Louis in Illinois. Hamm said the break happened May 9 and can't be fixed until the river level drops because the line is near a levee. The Army Corps of Engineers said digging near the levee before the water level drops could cause a breach.

Sanitary district executive director Steve Adler said equipment is pre-positioned so crews can fix the line as soon as the water level falls.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com

Pertinent address:

Madison, Ill.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Fe...
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest ...
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Comma...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy