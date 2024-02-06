Broken beam on Miss. bridge could disrupt U.S. economy

Though a routine inspection of Hernando de Soto Bridge over the Mississippi River at Memphis, Tennessee, averted a possible disaster, the situation could potentially wreak havoc economically.

Inspectors on Tuesday discovered one of the bridge's beams had fractured. Officials with the Arkansas and Tennessee transportation departments, which jointly manage the bridge, described the beam as structurally important.

Workers sit on the Hernando de Soto Bridge where inspectors discovered a broken beam Tuesday, prompting officials to close the bridge and prohibit traffic on the Mississippi River from traveling under it. Arkansas Department of Transportation

Officials with those states and the Coast Guard immediately shut down vehicle traffic across the bridge and prohibited river traffic from passing under the bridge.

The bridge and river will remain closed at least until a thorough inspection is complete, and officials said that process could take several days. Repairs could take weeks or months, officials have said.

In the meantime, vehicular traffic is routing to other locations. However, there is no substitute for the Mississippi River in terms of the cargo shipped on it, including agricultural and manufacturing materiel.

According to Lt. Mark Pipkin of the Coast Guard's Lower Mississippi Sector, an average of 430,000 tons of commodities pass under the de Soto Bridge each day.