Broadway Theatre redevelopment moves forward

It was standing-room only Monday, May 1, in the Cape Girardeau City Council chambers as council members heard from the public before making a decision about what to do with the dilapidated, but historic, former Broadway Theatre.

Council members voted 4-3 in favor of the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the City of Cape Girardeau to enter into a development agreement with Brennon Todt to save and redevelop the building.

Mayor Stacy Kinder, Robbie Guard and Shannon Truxel voted against the measure.

"If you build it, they will come. I've never heard anybody say 'If you tear it down, they will come,'" Councilman Nate Thomas said prior to casting his vote in favor of saving the building.

The decision came after more than 50 minutes of comments from audience members — the overwhelming majority in favor of redeveloping the building — and almost as much discussion from council members.

Broadway Theatre in the aftermath of the March 2021 fire. Southeast Missourian File

Following formal approval at the next meeting, the municipality will enter into a development agreement with Todt that includes potential decades worth of tax abatement, sales tax reimbursement and city funding for stabilization of the structure.

The voting lines were identical to those at the March 6 meeting where Todt first presented his plan to save Broadway Theatre as the city was finalizing bids to raze it.

Todt's 11th-hour plan outlined a multiyear, multiphase and multimillion-dollar project to stabilize and turn the century-old building into retail spaces, upscale apartments and eventually a small movie theater.

The plan received support from numerous organizations in Cape Girardeau, including Old Town Cape and the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission.

The divide among council members Monday was over whether what many characterized as a "landmark" agreement for the municipality was a positive or negative precedent to set.