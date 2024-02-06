Broadway Theatre owner donates building to not-for-profit organization

The building formerly housing the Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau has been officially donated to a not-for-profit aiming to restore it.

Suzanne Hightower said paperwork was finalized Sept. 1. Hightower heads Cape Broadway Theatre, a not-for-profit with a mission to renovate the Broadway Theatre.

Businessman Phil Brinson donated the building, according to Hightower.

"It was very, very nice of him to donate the theater and we really appreciate it," Hightower said.

Brinson formerly co-owned Buckner Brewing Company and Ragsdale's Pub in downtown Cape Girardeau. Both opened in 2000 and were fixtures of the city's bar scene on North Main Street until they closed in 2013.

Brinson did not respond to the Southeast Missourian's requests for comment.

The donation marks a major milestone for her not-for-profit, Hightower said. Yet, there is still a lot of work to be done.