Broadway Theatre owner donates building to not-for-profit organization

The building formerly housing the Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau has been officially donated to a not-for-profit aiming to restore it.
Suzanne Hightower said paperwork was finalized Sept. 1. Hightower heads Cape Broadway Theatre, a not-for-profit with a mission to renovate the Broadway Theatre.
Businessman Phil Brinson donated the building, according to Hightower.
"It was very, very nice of him to donate the theater and we really appreciate it," Hightower said.
Brinson formerly co-owned Buckner Brewing Company and Ragsdale's Pub in downtown Cape Girardeau. Both opened in 2000 and were fixtures of the city's bar scene on North Main Street until they closed in 2013.
Brinson did not respond to the Southeast Missourian's requests for comment.
The donation marks a major milestone for her not-for-profit, Hightower said. Yet, there is still a lot of work to be done.
A fire destroyed much of the building's already dilapidated structure in late March. Hightower has made several fundraising efforts since then to bring the building up to the city's code.
The Southeast Missourian previously reported the fate of the Broadway Theatre building hangs on a condemnation hearing held by the city.
According to Cape Girardeau's city planner Ryan Shrimplin, a condemnation hearing for the building will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at City Hall.
After the hearing, Cape Girardeau's city code states a building supervisor will give the building's owner two options -- either repair or demolish the building by a certain deadline.
If the property is still not up to code by the deadline, the owner may request an extension. The city may also obtain bids for demolition if an inspector finds no progress has been made.
Hightower said it will take up to $300,000 to stabilize the building's front facade. She estimates the overall project to restore and re-open the theater would cost $15 million.
Hightower also applied for grants through the National Preservation Institute to help cover the cost of renovation, she said.
In the meantime, Cape Broadway Theatre is also raising money through a GoFundMe campaign. Donations may be made by going to www.gofundme.com/f/cape-broadway-theatre-project?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet.
