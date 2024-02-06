The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating Wednesday's fire at the former Broadway Theatre building as a possible case of arson. Despite the damage, a local not-for-profit still hopes to be able preserve and renovate the theater.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers were dispatched to the building, 805-809 Broadway, in regards to indications the fire may be suspicious. Cape Girardeau police opened a report for an arson investigation, and approximately 70 pieces of evidence were collected from the scene.

"Evidence was collected, but that does not determine that it was definitely an arson," Hann said. "All that says is that we collected evidence that may be used later if we can determine that there was an arson."

Anna Kangas, the city's development services director, said the fire damaged roof and floor joists, and the front of the building would need to be stabilized before the 800 block of Broadway can be reopened.

Despite estimates of $300,000 worth of damage and structural instability, Suzanne Hightower -- president of local not-for-profit Cape Broadway Theatre -- hopes to still be able to save the building.

The former Broadway Theatre building has roof damage from Wednesday's fire, as seen from above Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

"From what I've heard, they were able to stop the fire before a lot of the theater part was damaged," Hightower said. "It's mostly that front part. If we can stabilize the front wall of the building, I think we'll be OK."

Hightower and her team have been working on the project for the last six months, and she recognizes the project was going to be a big undertaking even before the fire.

"It was going to be a big project, no matter what," Hightower said. "My fear was that the city was going to condemn the building and tear it down, so as long as the building's up and Phil (Brinson) can still donate it, we're going to get this done."

According to Hightower, the project is going to cost approximately $15 million, and Cape Broadway Theatre's fundraising efforts are expected to begin Tuesday.

"Our board is passionate about this project, and we're hoping that the community, and area communities, will all jump in," Hightower said. "We've got our launch, and we're doing a TikTok challenge called the Charleston Challenge, to dance the Charleston, and that'll be posted on the 6th.