The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating Wednesday's fire at the former Broadway Theatre building as a possible case of arson. Despite the damage, a local not-for-profit still hopes to be able preserve and renovate the theater.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers were dispatched to the building, 805-809 Broadway, in regards to indications the fire may be suspicious. Cape Girardeau police opened a report for an arson investigation, and approximately 70 pieces of evidence were collected from the scene.
"Evidence was collected, but that does not determine that it was definitely an arson," Hann said. "All that says is that we collected evidence that may be used later if we can determine that there was an arson."
Anna Kangas, the city's development services director, said the fire damaged roof and floor joists, and the front of the building would need to be stabilized before the 800 block of Broadway can be reopened.
Despite estimates of $300,000 worth of damage and structural instability, Suzanne Hightower -- president of local not-for-profit Cape Broadway Theatre -- hopes to still be able to save the building.
"From what I've heard, they were able to stop the fire before a lot of the theater part was damaged," Hightower said. "It's mostly that front part. If we can stabilize the front wall of the building, I think we'll be OK."
Hightower and her team have been working on the project for the last six months, and she recognizes the project was going to be a big undertaking even before the fire.
"It was going to be a big project, no matter what," Hightower said. "My fear was that the city was going to condemn the building and tear it down, so as long as the building's up and Phil (Brinson) can still donate it, we're going to get this done."
According to Hightower, the project is going to cost approximately $15 million, and Cape Broadway Theatre's fundraising efforts are expected to begin Tuesday.
"Our board is passionate about this project, and we're hoping that the community, and area communities, will all jump in," Hightower said. "We've got our launch, and we're doing a TikTok challenge called the Charleston Challenge, to dance the Charleston, and that'll be posted on the 6th.
"Our first goal is probably going to be a little higher, but our first goal was $250,000 to do the pre-planning costs and to get the building stabilized in order for us to finish what we need to do to get it built."
Hightower said her organization is going to attempt to raise the first $6 million, and believes the remainder will be funded through historical tax credits and new market tax credits.
In the face of major adversity, Hightower wants Southeast Missouri residents to know her organization is still committed to the project.
"I'm hoping that people are passionate about the theater just as much as we are and are willing to help in whatever way they can," Hightower said. "We are still committed. I want to make sure everybody knows that we want to get this done and want it to be part of the community."
Hightower has created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover the initial $250,000 for pre-planning costs and to stabilize the building. Anyone interested in donating to the cause may do so at www.gofundme.com/f/cape-broadway-theatre-project.
According to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department news release, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a report of smoke at the building. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke and flames showing from the second floor. Crews quickly attempted to enter the structure but had to withdraw because of safety concerns. Crews switched to defensive mode and were able to extinguish much of the fire from ladder trucks, which allowed firefighters to safely enter the building and extinguish what remained of the blaze.
Fire crews had the fire extinguished at approximately 6:30 p.m., and crews were on the scene for about three-and-a-half hours battling the blaze and overhauling the building. No one was inside the structure during the fire, and no injuries were reported at the scene.
The Broadway Theatre first opened Dec. 24, 1921, when John T. Sackmann felt the city needed a more modern theater. Sackmann undertook financing of the new vaudeville and picture theater along with William Bartels, William Vedder, C.O. Hobbs, A.W. Blattner, Charles Boutin and Henry Sanders, among others. This group formed the Cape Theatre & Realty Co.
The Broadway Theatre building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015, and has been on the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission's endangered buildings list every year from 2013 to 2020.
