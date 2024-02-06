The news was almost unbelievable. Suzanne Hightower hung up the phone March 31 after hearing from her real estate agent the former Broadway Theatre — a building she recently acquired to restore -- had just suffered a damaging fire.

"I was almost in tears," Hightower said.

Three months later, metal supports keep the building's facade upright. Its burned interior awaits renovations.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department opened an investigation for arson days after the fire. As of Monday, the investigation is still open.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said detectives have interviewed multiple people associated with the incident, but none offered pertinent information.

Bradway Theater after remodeling in 1938. Southeast Missourian file

"There has not been enough evidence to establish formal charges on a suspect at this point," Hann said.

The fire cost an estimated $300,000 in damages, but that doesn't deter Hightower's determination to save what she sees as an architecture gem.

Hightower is the president of Cape Broadway Theatre, a not-for-profit focused on bringing the Broadway Theatre back to its former glory.

This weekend, the group will host Cape Broadway Theatre Festival to raise money for the theater's revival.

The festival will include live music from Brett Seper, Todd Mayberry, a brass quintet and Sam + Jess. Food trucks including Rufus Red Hots and Ty's Summer Sno will serve their signature eats.

For entertainment, the festival will include a bouncy house, cornhole and vendors to shop from.