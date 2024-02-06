Broadway projects on TIF Commission agenda

A meeting of the Cape Girardeau Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission this week originally scheduled as a public hearing on a redevelopment plan in the vicinity of Broadway and North Middle Street will also include an initial look at a second proposed project a few blocks away in the 800 block of Broadway.

The commission meeting is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Osage Centre, beginning with the public hearing on The Rialto Retail and Residential development project and a decision by the commissioners whether to recommend the project to the Cape Girardeau City Council.

The Rialto Retail and Residential project is valued at nearly $5 million and would involve redevelopment of several vacant buildings at 418, 420 and 430 Broadway to accommodate restaurants, retails stores and apartments.

It would also include removal of a structure at 222 N. Middle St., renovation of a building at 260 N. Middle St. to accommodate a behavioral and therapeutic services company, creation of outdoor seating adjacent to 440 Broadway for use by one of the proposed restaurants at 430 Broadway, and addition of about 80 off-street parking spaces within the boundaries of the 1.73-acre redevelopment area.

All properties in The Rialto redevelopment plan area are owned by Rust Communications Inc., parent company of the Southeast Missourian. Rex Rust, managing member of The Rialto project and co-president of Rust Communications, has said renovations could begin almost immediately, pending city approval, and could be completed by early 2021.

A recent study by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission determined the parcels in the Rialto project area are “blighted,” which qualifies the project for TIF development funding.

TIF funding is used to facilitate redevelopment of properties that otherwise wouldn’t be improved by allowing project developers to capture incremental increases in property created by their investments and to recover some of their project expenses.

After dealing with the Rialto development project, the commission will hear an initial summary about a redevelopment proposal for a building at 811 Broadway, once the home of American Legion Post 63 and Pitter’s Cafe & Lounge.