Broadway project to begin Monday

Asphalt overlay work on a busy section of Broadway in Cape Girardeau is scheduled to start at about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The overlay project between Kingshighway and Clark Street will require closure of one eastbound and one westbound lane of Broadway.
Work is expected to last approximately four days, weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during the project and use caution while driving in the work zone.
For more information about this or other city projects, contact Cape Girardeau Development Services, (573) 339-6327.
