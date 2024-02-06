Broadway musical 'Head Over Heels' to open at SEMO River Campus

Southeast Missouri State University Department of Theatre and Dance will present a production of the Broadway musical "Head Over Heels", opening Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

Kit Lavoie, the play's director and assistant professor for the university's Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre & Dance, called "Head Over Heels" a "jukebox" musical that incorporates songs from the 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go's into the story.

The website for the Broadway production describes "Head Over Heels" as a modern musical fairy tale where once-upon-a-time is right now and follows the escapades of a royal family who set out on a journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction.

Lavoie said the story is a "riff" on Shakespearean-era comedies -- full of mistaken identities and characters disguising themselves in order to win the heart of the princess. While the plot is from the 16th century, Lavoie said that shouldn't frighten anyone away.

"Even though the story is set in ancient Greece, the dialogue is very contemporary," Lavoie said. "Our set and costume designers have done a really terrific job making ancient Greece meet up with the '80s pop punk of The Go-Go's."

The musical uses The Go-Go's hits, including "We Got the Beat", "Our Lips Are Sealed" and "Vacation", as well as songs from the solo career of the band's lead vocalist, Belinda Carlisle, including "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You".

Lavoie said the musical also has some "deep cuts" that may not be as familiar to the audience, but turned out to be some of his favorite songs in the show.