All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 22, 2023

Broadway musical 'Head Over Heels' to open at SEMO River Campus

Southeast Missouri State University Department of Theatre and Dance will present a production of the Broadway musical "Head Over Heels", opening Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Kit Lavoie, the play's director and assistant professor for the university's Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre & Dance, called "Head Over Heels" a "jukebox" musical that incorporates songs from the 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go's into the story...

Danny Walter
Southeast<br>Missouri State University Department of Theatre and Dance will<br>present a<br>production of the Broadway musical "Head Over Heels" opening Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast<br>Missouri State University Department of Theatre and Dance will<br>present a<br>production of the Broadway musical "Head Over Heels" opening Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.Courtesy of "Head Over Heels"

Southeast Missouri State University Department of Theatre and Dance will present a production of the Broadway musical "Head Over Heels", opening Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

Kit Lavoie, the play's director and assistant professor for the university's Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre & Dance, called "Head Over Heels" a "jukebox" musical that incorporates songs from the 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go's into the story.

The website for the Broadway production describes "Head Over Heels" as a modern musical fairy tale where once-upon-a-time is right now and follows the escapades of a royal family who set out on a journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction.

Lavoie said the story is a "riff" on Shakespearean-era comedies -- full of mistaken identities and characters disguising themselves in order to win the heart of the princess. While the plot is from the 16th century, Lavoie said that shouldn't frighten anyone away.

"Even though the story is set in ancient Greece, the dialogue is very contemporary," Lavoie said. "Our set and costume designers have done a really terrific job making ancient Greece meet up with the '80s pop punk of The Go-Go's."

The musical uses The Go-Go's hits, including "We Got the Beat", "Our Lips Are Sealed" and "Vacation", as well as songs from the solo career of the band's lead vocalist, Belinda Carlisle, including "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You".

Lavoie said the musical also has some "deep cuts" that may not be as familiar to the audience, but turned out to be some of his favorite songs in the show.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The music is just terrific," Lavoie said. "I think anybody who's a fan The Go-Go's is going to enjoy the show an awful lot."

The show does contain mature content and may not be for the whole family. Lavoie described the show's humor as "bawdy", similar to that in a Shakespeare play.

"It's not in any way a dirty show, but there are double entendres and triple entendres sprinkled throughout," Lavoie said.

Lavoie said the musical is a coming-of-age story in which some characters explore gender-fluidity.

"They discover gender identities and sexual orientations that are not necessarily the ones that they or their families thought they were going to grow into," Lavoie said. "I think the show is a very exciting and complex exploration of those things in the middle of a funny raucous '80s Go-Go's musical."

Performances of "Head Over Heels" will begin at 7:30 p.m. starting Sept. 27 through Saturday, Sept. 30, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus, located at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Call the River Campus box office at (573) 651-2265 or go online at www.rivercampus.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy