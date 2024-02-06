All sections
NewsApril 10, 2020

Broadway blooms with new sculpture exhibition in Cape

Jacob Wiegand
From left, Tyler Johnson of Charleston, Illinois; Kevin Weber of Cape Girardeau; Shawn Spies of Chaffee, Missouri; and Adam Howell of Scott City (in construction vehicle) install a sculpture Thursday at Broadway and North Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau. Johnson said his father, James K. Johnson of Charleston, created the piece. The 2020 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition, managed by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, consists of sculptures along Broadway and runs from this month through April 2021.
