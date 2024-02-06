The Missouri Broadcasters Association, a Missouri publisher and a pair of appellate lawyers have filed legal action attempting to undo part of a state law requiring the redactions of witness names and other information in court documents.

The plaintiffs allege that the law oversteps constitutional principles and that the state Legislature approved it illegally by adding redacting language to unrelated draft bills.

The lawsuit, citing published reports by one of the plaintiffs, states that Missouri’s new redaction law is broader than any other in the nation, and far more restrictive than what federal courts require.

Broadcasters “lose their ability to fully report on those judicial records; their viewers, listeners, and readers are also harmed because they are not able to learn the full facts about the important governmental business of the judicial system,” the lawsuit states. “The public is irreparably harmed by these severe limitations on the news media’s ability to serve as an effective watchdog over actions in and activities of the judicial system.”

Among the requirements of SB 103, which led to changes in Missouri statute 509.520, are that witnesses and their identifying information must be redacted from court documents. The lawsuit states that the word “witness” is not defined. This means that the names of law enforcement officers, public officials, corporate employees and officers; public and private custodians of records; expert witnesses and many other types of witnesses are no longer known to the public.

Laws allowing for the redactions of certain vulnerable witnesses were already in place in Missouri. The Missouri Supreme Court initiated new rules to require some redactions. Its stated reason was to protect information that could be used by hackers to steal or illegally use someone’s identity.

But those rules were made more restrictive by SB 103.

The redactions go beyond the names of witnesses. In some cases, they’ve also included the names of deceased homicide victims. The redactions also deny the public’s access to where certain crimes happen, including otherwise public establishments where assaults or threats have occurred. Even the gender of a witness is commonly redacted in probable-cause documents.

The Southeast Missourian has noted that the law has been applied unevenly across jurisdictions. Some local jurisdictions redact the names of law enforcement officers and locations, while others do not. The responsibility of redaction lies with the attorneys filing the documents. Concerning criminal news, the redactions are left primarily to the discretion of prosecutors and defense attorneys.