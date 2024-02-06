Broadband moving forward in all of Bollinger County

Four years after Bollinger County Broadband Committee first took tentative steps toward bringing high-speed internet to a county that had very little connection, residents learned that connectivity will happen soon.

A substantial crowd of people made up of southern Bollinger County residents, elected officials and the service providers who were initially funded to bring high-speed internet to a barren county got together to learn from each other during a town meeting Thursday night at Zalma High School.

Bollinger County Broadband Committee chairman Paula Bridges and assistant chairman Ellen Balcer brought the audience up to date briefly, then opened the floor to questions from the audience.

One issue that concerned about 660 households in the southern portion of Bollinger County dealt with how potential internet subscribers, who were customers of Ozark Border Electric Cooperative, would be able to hook up. Charter Communications, which is building the broadband system in that area, has an agreement with Black River Electric Cooperative to share space on BREC's poles, but not with Ozark Border, which had seemed not to be interested.

Ozark Border's general manager, David Shremp, and the entire board of directors came to Zalma to assure Charter and its potential broadband customers that Ozark Border would not stand in the way of progress. Shremp hand-delivered a proposed revised pole attachment agreement to Jarad Falk of Charter for his approval.

Local residents begin filling up the gym at Zalma High School to learn more about bringing high-speed internet to southern Bollinger County. LINDA REDEFFER ~ Banner Press

Shremp told the audience that Ozark Border's board had looked into the possibility of offering broadband about five years ago, but realized its "sole interest was in providing reliable electric service." He said that for Ozark Border to expand into broadband was not cost-effective, and would mean a 10% rate increase for its customers from the beginning.