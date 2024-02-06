British man accused of hacking U.S. companies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A British man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to U.S. charges alleging he and co-conspirators in an international hacking group called The Dark Overlord stole data from health care and accounting companies in Missouri, Illinois and Georgia and threatened to release the information unless they paid ransom.

Nathan Francis Wyatt, 38, was charged in federal court in St. Louis with conspiracy, two counts of aggravated identity theft and three counts of threatening to damage a protected computer, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday. His court appearance came after he lost an 11-month fight to avoid being extradited from Britain to the U.S.

The indictment does not name the companies that were allegedly attacked but said they include a health care provider in Farmington, Missouri; a medical records company in Swansea, Illinois; an accounting business in St. Louis; a health care provider in Athens, Georgia; and a health care provider with several locations in Missouri.

Wyatt's attorney, federal public defender Kayla Williams, did not immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

The conspiracy charge alleges that Wyatt and his co-conspirators remotely accessed the companies' computers to obtain personal and sensitive information, then sought to sell the records on criminal forums and marketplaces. Prosecutors said the group used email and telephones to threaten the companies unless they paid ransom in bitcoin or wire transfers. The crimes occurred between June 10 and July 26, 2016.