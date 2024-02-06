'Bring it On! The Musical' will premiere at River Campus this week

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will present "Bring it On! The Musical" starting next week, and can be experienced as a live performance or streaming, a first for the university.

The show melds cheerleading, dance and show tunes, inspired by the hit film "Bring it On!"

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 through 8 and Aug. 12 through 15, and at 2 p.m. Aug. 9 and 16 in Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

"Bring It On" features an original story by Tony Award winner, Jeff Whitty ("Avenue Q"); music and lyrics by Tony Award-winning composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda ("In the Heights," "Hamilton"); music by Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning composer, Tom Kitt ("Next to Normal"); and lyrics by Broadway lyricist, Amanda Green ("High Fidelity"). The production also was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Southeast's production is directed by Kenn Stilson, chair of The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance.