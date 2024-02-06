Bright idea implemented

Pete Johnson with Cotner Electric installs a new light-emitting diode (LED) light fixture Wednesday above Broadway near Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. The new lights will improve illumination of the street directionally 180 degrees and use about one-third the electricity as the former metal halide lights. The city is replacing 58 lights between Pacific and Spanish streets. Cotner submitted the low bid of just more than $94,000 to be paid by the transportation trust fund sales tax money...