NewsJuly 6, 2018

Briefly 7/6/18

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. -- Authorities say a 19-year-old man drowned after jumping into a water-filled quarry in eastern Missouri. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Cole Duffel of Chesterfield was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon after jumping into the old quarry in Madison County...

Associated Press

Teen drowns at Offsets near Fredericktown

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. -- Authorities say a 19-year-old man drowned after jumping into a water-filled quarry in eastern Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Cole Duffel of Chesterfield was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon after jumping into the old quarry in Madison County.

The patrol said Duffell resurfaced for a short time, went back under water and did not resurface.

The old quarry is in an area north of Fredericktown known as Paradise Cove or the Offsets.

Body of drowned Marine is recovered

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. -- Army officials said the body of a missing Marine who drowned near Fort Leonard Wood has been recovered.

Fort Leonard Wood officials said in a news release the body was recovered from the Big Piney River early Thursday by military and Missouri Highway Patrol personnel.

The man has not been identified pending notification of relatives.

Officials say the Marine was swept away by the river's current Wednesday afternoon.

Man charged in fatal shooting at school

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A Kansas City man has been charged in a shooting near a Kansas elementary school that killed one man and left another critically injured.

The Kansas City Star reported 32-year-old Anthony Grable was charged Thursday with premeditated first-degree murder and seven other counts. His bond was set at $1 million.

The shooting occurred Tuesday morning outside Sunrise Point Elementary School in Overland Park, Kansas. Grable and the two victims were contractors installing new turf on the school's playground.

Police say 48-year-old Todd Davis, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, died after the shooting. Fifty-four-year-old Efren Gomez remains in critical condition Thursday.

-- From wire reports

State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

