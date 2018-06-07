Briefly 7/6/18

Teen drowns at Offsets near Fredericktown

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. -- Authorities say a 19-year-old man drowned after jumping into a water-filled quarry in eastern Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Cole Duffel of Chesterfield was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon after jumping into the old quarry in Madison County.

The patrol said Duffell resurfaced for a short time, went back under water and did not resurface.

The old quarry is in an area north of Fredericktown known as Paradise Cove or the Offsets.

Body of drowned Marine is recovered

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. -- Army officials said the body of a missing Marine who drowned near Fort Leonard Wood has been recovered.

Fort Leonard Wood officials said in a news release the body was recovered from the Big Piney River early Thursday by military and Missouri Highway Patrol personnel.