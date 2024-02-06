Briefly 7/20/18

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- State conservation officials said six black bears have died after being hit by vehicles in Missouri this year.
Missouri Department of Conservation biologist Laura Conless said the number of deaths is higher than last year but is not an unusually high number.
The latest bear killed by a vehicle was Sunday near Fredericktown. The driver of the vehicle wasn't hurt.
Conlee said Missouri's bear population is growing, and that could be contributing to the number of bear-vehicle collisions. She said bears also are more active because it's breeding season and spring and summer weather has reduced their food supply.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson has directed state agencies to coordinate ways to assist Missouri counties affected by the drought.
Parson on Wednesday ordered the activation of the Drought Assessment Committee and drought-impact teams. His order declared a drought alert for 47 counties,
The Department of Natural Resources shows nearly all of Missouri north of the Missouri River was in drought as of July 12, with 15 counties in extreme drought.
The state has already granted a statewide variance that allows grazing on land that would normally not provide grazing.
Missouri also has $2 million available to help farmers plant cover crops to improve feed and forage and other natural resources.
ALBANY, Mo. -- Prosecutors said a northern Missouri man and woman subjected an 11-year-old girl to nearly a year of abuse, including handcuffing her to a metal cage and shocking her with a stun gun.
Gentry County prosecutors on Monday charged 39-year-old Jennifer Reed, of Albany, with 42 felonies, including kidnapping, child endangerment and domestic assault. Fifty-year-old Raymond Burks of Albany is charged with 22 felonies including kidnapping and child endangerment.
Court documents indicate Burks and Reed were the girl's guardians.
ST. LOUIS -- Two International House of Pancakes franchises in the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis will pay nearly $1 million combined to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit filed on behalf of several employees.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the suit in September and announced the settlement Thursday. The agreement requires the IHOP franchises to pay $975,000 in compensatory damages to 16 harassment victims who worked at locally-owned restaurants in Glen Carbon and Alton, Illinois.
The EEOC said employees, including some teenagers, were routinely sexually harassed by co-workers and managers. In addition to financial damages, the agreement requires the restaurants to implement stronger policies to prevent sexual harassment, and to establish better ways to investigate complaints.
-- From wire reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.