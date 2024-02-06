Briefly 7/20/18

Six black bears killed on Missouri roads

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- State conservation officials said six black bears have died after being hit by vehicles in Missouri this year.

Missouri Department of Conservation biologist Laura Conless said the number of deaths is higher than last year but is not an unusually high number.

The latest bear killed by a vehicle was Sunday near Fredericktown. The driver of the vehicle wasn't hurt.

Conlee said Missouri's bear population is growing, and that could be contributing to the number of bear-vehicle collisions. She said bears also are more active because it's breeding season and spring and summer weather has reduced their food supply.

Parson orders drought response

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson has directed state agencies to coordinate ways to assist Missouri counties affected by the drought.

Parson on Wednesday ordered the activation of the Drought Assessment Committee and drought-impact teams. His order declared a drought alert for 47 counties,

The Department of Natural Resources shows nearly all of Missouri north of the Missouri River was in drought as of July 12, with 15 counties in extreme drought.

The state has already granted a statewide variance that allows grazing on land that would normally not provide grazing.