Briefly 7/19/18

Democrats appeal ruling on lt. governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Democratic Party is appealing the dismissal of its lawsuit challenging a governor's ability to appoint a lieutenant governor.

The appeal was filed Tuesday. The party has argued ambiguity in Missouri's constitution and law mean lieutenant governors can only be elected, not appointed.

A Cole County Circuit judge ruled last week the party did not have standing to challenge Gov. Mike Parson's recent appointment of Mike Kehoe as Missouri's lieutenant governor. The judge also said governors have the constitutional ability to fill the executive branch's No. 2 position, a matter that has been open to debate for the past several decades.

Both Parson and Kehoe are Republicans.

Hospital releases shot state trooper

MANSFIELD, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a trooper who was shot in southwest Missouri has been released from the hospital.

Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeff Kinder said the trooper was shot Wednesday morning on a county road near Mansfield in Wright County.

Crewse was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle when someone in the vehicle got into a gunfight with him and Mansfield police officers.

KYTV reported Kinder said the trooper, 39-year-old Robert Crewse, was grazed in the head by two bullets. He was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Kinder said the suspect was shot several times and was hospitalized in Springfield. His identity and condition were not available.

15 people indicted in housing complex

ST. LOUIS -- A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday accuses 15 people in a wide-ranging and sometimes fatal drug ring based out of a public housing complex in St. Louis.