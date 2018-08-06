Briefly 6/8/18

Hannibal man gets life term for killing father with crossbow

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his father with a crossbow and hiding the corpse in a freezer inside a northeast Missouri home.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reported 32-year-old Carl Goldberg, formerly of Las Vegas, was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February.

The body of Carl Maxwell was found in October 2015 inside a freezer in a Hannibal home, but authorities believe he was killed in February 2015.

In a written confession, Goldberg said he and Maxwell were involved in an argument, after which Maxwell fell asleep in a chair. Goldberg said he used the crossbow to shoot Maxwell in the chest as the older man slept. After about 20 minutes, he shot Maxwell a second time in the head.

Arkansas lobbyist pleads guilty in bribery scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- An ex-lobbyist has pleaded guilty in a multimillion-dollar scheme to bribe Arkansas lawmakers and embezzle from a Missouri-based not-for-profit where he worked.

Rusty Cranford of Rogers, Arkansas, admitted paying bribes to former state Sen. Jon Woods, former state Rep. Henry Wilkins IV and a legislator identified only as "Arkansas Senator A."

Outside his lobbying work, Cranford oversaw Springfield, Missouri-based Preferred Family Healthcare's operations in Arkansas.Woods has been convicted and Wilkins has pleaded guilty. Both await sentencing.

A plea agreement unveiled Thursday described "Senator A" as the sponsor of two bills legislative records attribute solely to Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, a nephew of Arkansas' governor. The senator's lawyer, Tim Dudley, said he had reviewed the plea agreement and said he was confident Hutchinson did nothing illegal or unethical.

Woman sentenced for supporting ISIS on Twitter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A 40-year-old southern Missouri woman who sent threatening messages to several people in support of the Islamic State will spend years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors said Safya Roe Yassin, of Buffalo, was sentenced Thursday to nine years in federal prison without parole. Federal prosecutors said Yassin used several Twitter accounts to transmit information she believed was from the Islamic State, including soliciting violence against two FBI employees and two former members of the military and their families.