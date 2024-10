Briefly 6/28/18

Man sentenced to 50 years for murders

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for three drug-related killings.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis on Wednesday announced the sentencing of 27-year-old Jacobi Temple in the March 2015 deaths of James Lacey, Paige Schaefer and Tammie Thurmond.

Temple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and two counts of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking where deaths resulted.

Court documents state Temple, Demante Syms and Samuel Spires went to a St. Louis home to obtain payment of a heroin debt. Temple fatally shot Lacey and Schaefer inside the home and killed Thurmond in an alley.

Syms was sentenced last week to life in prison. Spires was sentenced in May to 20 years in prison.

Lambert's faces suit about hot roll

OZARK, Mo. -- A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns to a mentally disabled veteran.