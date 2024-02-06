All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 28, 2018

Briefly 6/28/18

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for three drug-related killings. The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis on Wednesday announced the sentencing of 27-year-old Jacobi Temple in the March 2015 deaths of James Lacey, Paige Schaefer and Tammie Thurmond...

Associated Press

Man sentenced to 50 years for murders

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for three drug-related killings.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis on Wednesday announced the sentencing of 27-year-old Jacobi Temple in the March 2015 deaths of James Lacey, Paige Schaefer and Tammie Thurmond.

Temple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and two counts of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking where deaths resulted.

Court documents state Temple, Demante Syms and Samuel Spires went to a St. Louis home to obtain payment of a heroin debt. Temple fatally shot Lacey and Schaefer inside the home and killed Thurmond in an alley.

Syms was sentenced last week to life in prison. Spires was sentenced in May to 20 years in prison.

Lambert's faces suit about hot roll

OZARK, Mo. -- A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns to a mentally disabled veteran.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Springfield News-Leader reported Wednesday on the lawsuit filed on behalf of 22-year-old Nathanael Smith against Lambert's Cafe in Ozark.

Smith of Florida was discharged from the Army after a severe training accident.

The suit states Smith and his family were at Lambert's last year when the server placed an extremely hot roll on his plate. It states he grabbed it and because of his brain injury, his reaction to pain was to clench his fist and dig his hand into the roll.

Smith was taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with second-degree burns.

Professor arrested on sex charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A professor at Miami University in Ohio was indicted on charges of traveling to Missouri to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. The U.S. attorney's office said federal grand jurors returned the indictment Tuesday against 52-year-old Kevin Connor Armitage, a professor of American Studies.

Court records state an FBI employee was monitoring a website on which prostitution is discussed when Armitage indicated he would be visiting the Kansas City area and asked for a recommendation. Armitage was offered the phone number of a different FBI employee who posed as the teen.

-- From wire reports

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy