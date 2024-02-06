Briefly 6/28/18

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for three drug-related killings.
The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis on Wednesday announced the sentencing of 27-year-old Jacobi Temple in the March 2015 deaths of James Lacey, Paige Schaefer and Tammie Thurmond.
Temple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and two counts of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking where deaths resulted.
Court documents state Temple, Demante Syms and Samuel Spires went to a St. Louis home to obtain payment of a heroin debt. Temple fatally shot Lacey and Schaefer inside the home and killed Thurmond in an alley.
Syms was sentenced last week to life in prison. Spires was sentenced in May to 20 years in prison.
OZARK, Mo. -- A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns to a mentally disabled veteran.
The Springfield News-Leader reported Wednesday on the lawsuit filed on behalf of 22-year-old Nathanael Smith against Lambert's Cafe in Ozark.
Smith of Florida was discharged from the Army after a severe training accident.
The suit states Smith and his family were at Lambert's last year when the server placed an extremely hot roll on his plate. It states he grabbed it and because of his brain injury, his reaction to pain was to clench his fist and dig his hand into the roll.
Smith was taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with second-degree burns.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A professor at Miami University in Ohio was indicted on charges of traveling to Missouri to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. The U.S. attorney's office said federal grand jurors returned the indictment Tuesday against 52-year-old Kevin Connor Armitage, a professor of American Studies.
Court records state an FBI employee was monitoring a website on which prostitution is discussed when Armitage indicated he would be visiting the Kansas City area and asked for a recommendation. Armitage was offered the phone number of a different FBI employee who posed as the teen.
