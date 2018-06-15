Briefly 6/15/18

St. Louis to explore privatizing Lambert

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis officials have approved hiring consultants to determine whether to lease the city's airport out to a private operator.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the city's Board of Estimate and Apportionment voted 2-1 Wednesday to look into privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Supporters see privatization as a chance for St. Louis to make money, but critics question transparency and conflicts of interest.

Mayor Lyda Krewson says it's unclear whether there would be a final vote at the end of the exploration process, which could take up to three years.