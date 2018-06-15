Briefly 6/15/18

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis officials have approved hiring consultants to determine whether to lease the city's airport out to a private operator.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the city's Board of Estimate and Apportionment voted 2-1 Wednesday to look into privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Supporters see privatization as a chance for St. Louis to make money, but critics question transparency and conflicts of interest.
Mayor Lyda Krewson says it's unclear whether there would be a final vote at the end of the exploration process, which could take up to three years.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A top Missouri official has decided not to pay the legal bills for attorneys who represented former Gov. Eric Greitens' office against potential impeachment proceedings. Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman said it appears the primary beneficiary of their work was Greitens individually and the attorneys weren't needed for the governor's office itself.
Steelman provided copies of letters denying $118,000 of invoices from Eddie Greim's Kansas City-based firm and $64,000 from Connecticut-based attorney Ross Garber.
CLAYTON, Mo. -- Faith leaders are urging St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch to join several other urban prosecutors in ending the money bail system that keeps poor people awaiting trial in jail, often for several months, simply because they can't afford the cost of getting out.
-- From wire reports
