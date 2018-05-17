Briefly 5/17/18

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Legislature has passed a measure allowing the biggest electric companies in the state to recover more of their costs for infrastructure improvements from customers.
The bill, approved by the House on Wednesday by a 125-20 vote, affects nearly 2 million people who use The Empire Electric District, Ameren Corp. and Kansas City Power & Light Co. across the state. Companies will be given more flexibility as to when and how they changed their rates, in response to declining electricity usage.
Proponents say this change will help modernize the state's electrical grid.
Opponents say this could dramatically increase what customers are paying.
The bill next goes to the governor.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Legislature has approved a bill aimed at directing more people away from prisons and toward treatment programs.
The bill, approved by the House on Wednesday by a 138-11 vote, creates a pilot program in Butler, Buchanan and Boone counties to treat people struggling with addiction who might otherwise be incarcerated.
The bill also mandates the attorney general create an electronic monitoring system to track rape kits, among other provisions.
Proponents say the bill improves the criminal justice system. Opponents say it would give emergency medical personnel too much power to detain people against their will.
The Senate had previously approved the bill. It next goes to the governor.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A former business owner in southwest Missouri will serve two years in federal prison for fraud committed to receive a $1.45 million loan.
Federal prosecutors say 44-year-old Clinton Tackitt, of Republic, was sentenced Wednesday for providing false information and failing to pay employment taxes.
He also was ordered to pay $1.5 million in restitution to the Small Business Administration, Guaranty Bank and the IRS.
Tackitt admitted he submitted false and incomplete information on an application for a $1.45 million SBA-guaranteed loan for his business, Allied Roofing Systems, in May 2012. He also failed to disclose his company was heavily in debt and about to file for bankruptcy.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police have arrested a person of interest in the killing of a Kansas City tattoo artist and two other shootings.
The Kansas City Star reported the arrest happened early Tuesday after an abandoned car was found in a creek behind a south Kansas City home with a handgun inside.
Police say the unidentified person was being sought in the killing of 30-year-old Russell Fisk, who was found dead Friday. The person also was being sought in two other shootings that happened a short time later. One of those victims sustained life-threatening injuries.
Fisk worked as a tattoo apprentice in Lake of the Ozarks for seven years before moving to Kansas City and opening Black Card Tattoo Collective.
-- From wire reports
