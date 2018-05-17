Briefly 5/17/18

House approves change to electric rates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Legislature has passed a measure allowing the biggest electric companies in the state to recover more of their costs for infrastructure improvements from customers.

The bill, approved by the House on Wednesday by a 125-20 vote, affects nearly 2 million people who use The Empire Electric District, Ameren Corp. and Kansas City Power & Light Co. across the state. Companies will be given more flexibility as to when and how they changed their rates, in response to declining electricity usage.

Proponents say this change will help modernize the state's electrical grid.

Opponents say this could dramatically increase what customers are paying.

The bill next goes to the governor.

Legislature OKs drug treatment program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Legislature has approved a bill aimed at directing more people away from prisons and toward treatment programs.

The bill, approved by the House on Wednesday by a 138-11 vote, creates a pilot program in Butler, Buchanan and Boone counties to treat people struggling with addiction who might otherwise be incarcerated.

The bill also mandates the attorney general create an electronic monitoring system to track rape kits, among other provisions.

Proponents say the bill improves the criminal justice system. Opponents say it would give emergency medical personnel too much power to detain people against their will.