KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Authorities say a spring storm dropped two low-intensity tornadoes in southwest Missouri but no major damage was reported.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Griffin says the two tornadoes touched down early Thursday.

An EF1 tornado about 100 yards wide stayed on the ground north of Ozark for about a mile, causing mostly cosmetic damage to homes.

Griffin told The Springfield News-Leader the same storm produced an EF0 tornado a few minutes later southwest of Rogersville. That tornado damaged several trees, outbuildings and a barn.

At least one tornado was reported Wednesday night near Belton, in suburban Kansas City, causing no major damage.

No injuries were reported from any of the tornadoes.

ST. LOUIS -- Authorities say a 13-year-old boy is in custody in the shooting death of a 14-year-old St. Louis boy.

Police say the victim, Oscar Johnson III, was shot Wednesday near the Fountain Park neighborhood and died later at a hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the 13-year-old was taken into custody and turned over to juvenile authorities.

The details of the shooting were not immediately clear but police say it occurred in the victim's home.

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- Authorities say human remains found by mushroom hunters in western Missouri are those of a woman who's been missing since Valentine's Day.

Cass County authorities identified the woman as 18-year-old Vernece Brown. The Kansas City Star reported her remains were found last weekend in a wooded area near Harrisonville, about 35 miles south of Kansas City.