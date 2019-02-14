All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 14, 2019

Briefly 2/14/19

ST. LOUIS -- A former alderman from a small eastern Missouri town has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for embezzling $187,000 of public money. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 54-year-old Gary Keith Atchley also must repay the money to Olympian Village, a town of 700 people 40 miles south of St. Louis...

Associated Press

__Olympian Village alderman sentenced for embezzling__

ST. LOUIS -- A former alderman from a small eastern Missouri town has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for embezzling $187,000 of public money.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 54-year-old Gary Keith Atchley also must repay the money to Olympian Village, a town of 700 people 40 miles south of St. Louis.

He admitted writing city checks to "cash" and to himself. Atchley served as alderman from 2008 to 2016.

Olympian Village City attorney Edward Sluys told the judge Atchley's actions caused the wastewater facilities to fall into a dangerous state of disrepair, and triggered judgments against the city.

__Crews still cleaning oil from pipeline leak near St. Charles__

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says crews are still working to clean up and identify the cause of an oil pipeline leak in suburban St. Louis.

Agency spokesman Brian Quinn said contractors for the pipeline company, TransCanada Corp., were assessing an excavated segment of the Keystone pipeline Wednesday to pinpoint the problem.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The leak was discovered last week near St. Charles.

The department estimates the leak at about 43 barrels, or 1,800 gallons. It says oil didn't reach any waterway.

Quinn said about 31 barrels of oil have been collected, and crews have removed more than 1,000 cubic yards of soil.

__Man charged with stalking employees at DMV office__

TROY, Mo. -- An eastern Missouri man is charged with stalking after authorities say he repeatedly visited a Driver's License and Vehicle Registration Office for several months.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's office said 34-year-old Timothy Howe, of Troy, is charged with first-degree stalking and three counts of first-degree harassment.

The sheriff said DMV employees complained about Howe's frequent visits. He was arrested last week after detectives found him driving near the license office.

-- From wire reports

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy