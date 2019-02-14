Briefly 2/14/19

__Olympian Village alderman sentenced for embezzling__

ST. LOUIS -- A former alderman from a small eastern Missouri town has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for embezzling $187,000 of public money.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 54-year-old Gary Keith Atchley also must repay the money to Olympian Village, a town of 700 people 40 miles south of St. Louis.

He admitted writing city checks to "cash" and to himself. Atchley served as alderman from 2008 to 2016.

Olympian Village City attorney Edward Sluys told the judge Atchley's actions caused the wastewater facilities to fall into a dangerous state of disrepair, and triggered judgments against the city.

__Crews still cleaning oil from pipeline leak near St. Charles__

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says crews are still working to clean up and identify the cause of an oil pipeline leak in suburban St. Louis.

Agency spokesman Brian Quinn said contractors for the pipeline company, TransCanada Corp., were assessing an excavated segment of the Keystone pipeline Wednesday to pinpoint the problem.