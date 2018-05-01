Briefly 1/5/18

ST. LOUIS -- How hard is the bitter cold weather on water pipes? In suburban St. Louis, even the water company is dealing with a pipe burst.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported an Alton, Illinois, call center for American Water had to be evacuated Tuesday night after a pipe broke. Employees returned to work after the water to the pipe was shut off.
Across the St. Louis region, Missouri American Water has been dealing with about 60 breaks per day during the extreme cold snap that has settled over the Midwest and many other parts of the nation. The company has more than 40 crews out repairing breaks.
A break in the cold is coming. The temperature is expected to finally top the freezing mark Sunday.
NIXA, Mo. -- Christian County authorities say a dive team recovered a body inside a truck Thursday that went into the James River during a police chase.
Sheriff Brad Cole says the chase began Wednesday night when a deputy tried to stop a truck that was speeding on U.S. 60. The chase reached speeds up to 90 mph and the driver avoided a spike strip set up to stop him. He says several actions taken by the driver led officers to believe he was intoxicated.
The truck was near the Delaware Town Access to the James River close to Nixa when it went off the road and into the river.
ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis police are searching for a man who shot and critically wounded a would-be car thief.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the shooting happened Wednesday night. The 38-year-old shooting victim was struck in the right arm and left leg and is in critical but stable condition.
Police say the man was trying to steal a vehicle when a man, believed to be the owner of the car, saw him inside the car and ordered him out at gunpoint.
The would-be thief tried to run but was shot. The shooter drove away in the car.
OZARK, Mo. -- A 5-month-old baby is unharmed after being found inside a stolen car in southwest Missouri.The child's aunt told police she went into a Rogersville convenience store for just a couple of minutes Wednesday evening and left her niece in her Chevrolet Impala. When she returned the car was gone. An Amber Alert was issued, and within 45 minutes someone spotted a car matching the description near the town of Ozark.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fire officials say a build-up of methane gas caused an explosion at a Kansas City wastewater treatment plant.
No injuries were reported.
Brooke Givens, spokeswoman for the city's water department, said the Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant was damaged by the Wednesday explosion but it remained in operation.
The explosion occurred near the plant's rear door and damage was reported in the hallway and stairwell. A monetary damage estimate was not immediately available.
Methane gas is a byproduct of the wastewater treatment process. Givens says the cause of the explosion is being investigated.
-- Associated Press
