Briefly 1/5/18

Cold causing pipes to burst, even at water company

ST. LOUIS -- How hard is the bitter cold weather on water pipes? In suburban St. Louis, even the water company is dealing with a pipe burst.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported an Alton, Illinois, call center for American Water had to be evacuated Tuesday night after a pipe broke. Employees returned to work after the water to the pipe was shut off.

Across the St. Louis region, Missouri American Water has been dealing with about 60 breaks per day during the extreme cold snap that has settled over the Midwest and many other parts of the nation. The company has more than 40 crews out repairing breaks.

A break in the cold is coming. The temperature is expected to finally top the freezing mark Sunday.

Body recovered after truck goes into river during chase

NIXA, Mo. -- Christian County authorities say a dive team recovered a body inside a truck Thursday that went into the James River during a police chase.

Sheriff Brad Cole says the chase began Wednesday night when a deputy tried to stop a truck that was speeding on U.S. 60. The chase reached speeds up to 90 mph and the driver avoided a spike strip set up to stop him. He says several actions taken by the driver led officers to believe he was intoxicated.

The truck was near the Delaware Town Access to the James River close to Nixa when it went off the road and into the river.

Man trying to steal car shot; police seek shooter

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis police are searching for a man who shot and critically wounded a would-be car thief.