Briefly 1/17/18

Mo. House looking at hair-braiding rules

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House has endorsed a bill that would loosen state regulations on people paid to braid hair. The bill given initial approval Tuesday would repeal a requirement hair braiders be licensed by the state Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners, which can take considerable time and money. The legislation instead would require hair braiders to pay a $25 state registration and complete a self-test about scalp diseases and infection control. Sponsoring Rep. Shamed Dogan, a St. Louis County Republican, said the legislation "removes unnecessary and irrational burdens" imposed by government. The bill also is backed by Gov. Eric Greitens. The Institute for Justice has said Missouri is among 13 states that require hair braiders to obtain some form of cosmetology license.

Small earthquake felt in Missouri, Tennessee

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.6 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in southeastern Missouri. The survey says the earthquake struck Tuesday more than 2 miles southwest of Caruthersville, Missouri. No damage has been reported, but the survey reports the quake also was felt in parts of West Tennessee, northeast Arkansas and western Kentucky. Caruthersville is in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, where a series of large earthquakes took place from December 1811 to February 1812.

Penguin chick joins KC Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The first king penguin chick hatched at the Kansas City Zoo is now on public display. The chick was named Louie after a vote on social media. He joined the rest of the flock Tuesday at Helzberg Penguin Plaza. The Kansas City Star reported Louie will be in a "penguin playpen" on the other side of a glass that offers close-up views for visitors. He still has his gray chick fur. He eventually will grow as tall as a yardstick. Kings are the second largest penguins, after emperors. Louie was hatched Nov. 8 from a surplus egg provided by the Saint Louis Zoo. He was hand-raised by zoo staff. His gender was determined by a blood test.

WW I painting on loan from UK coming to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City is preparing to display a John Singer Sargent painting depicting British soldiers blinded by a gas attack on the Western Front.