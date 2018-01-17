Briefly 1/17/18

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House has endorsed a bill that would loosen state regulations on people paid to braid hair. The bill given initial approval Tuesday would repeal a requirement hair braiders be licensed by the state Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners, which can take considerable time and money. The legislation instead would require hair braiders to pay a $25 state registration and complete a self-test about scalp diseases and infection control. Sponsoring Rep. Shamed Dogan, a St. Louis County Republican, said the legislation "removes unnecessary and irrational burdens" imposed by government. The bill also is backed by Gov. Eric Greitens. The Institute for Justice has said Missouri is among 13 states that require hair braiders to obtain some form of cosmetology license.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.6 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in southeastern Missouri. The survey says the earthquake struck Tuesday more than 2 miles southwest of Caruthersville, Missouri. No damage has been reported, but the survey reports the quake also was felt in parts of West Tennessee, northeast Arkansas and western Kentucky. Caruthersville is in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, where a series of large earthquakes took place from December 1811 to February 1812.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The first king penguin chick hatched at the Kansas City Zoo is now on public display. The chick was named Louie after a vote on social media. He joined the rest of the flock Tuesday at Helzberg Penguin Plaza. The Kansas City Star reported Louie will be in a "penguin playpen" on the other side of a glass that offers close-up views for visitors. He still has his gray chick fur. He eventually will grow as tall as a yardstick. Kings are the second largest penguins, after emperors. Louie was hatched Nov. 8 from a surplus egg provided by the Saint Louis Zoo. He was hand-raised by zoo staff. His gender was determined by a blood test.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City is preparing to display a John Singer Sargent painting depicting British soldiers blinded by a gas attack on the Western Front.
The Kansas City Star reports that the American artist's 8-foot by 20-foot oil on canvas titled "Gassed" is so large the museum had to build a new exhibit space. The exhibit opens Feb. 23 and lasts through June 3.
Sargent's 1919 painting is on loan from the Imperial War Museum in London. It has been on tour while its home exhibit space is being renovated. Kansas City is the only stop in the Midwest. The visit coincides with the ongoing centennial observations of World War I.
ST. ROBERT, Mo. -- Authorities are searching for a man charged in a shooting that killed two people and wounded two others in south-central Missouri.
Forty-four-year-old Richard Taylor is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and other criminal charges.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department said the shooting Thursday in St. Robert killed 24-year-old Johnathan Graham, of Crocker, and 53-year-old Sherry Gann of Dixon. The two people who were wounded were identified as 28-year-old Cassandra Gann, of Crocker, and 49-year-old David Reeves, of Dixon.
KYTV reports that Sheriff Jimmy Bench said Taylor is considered armed and dangerous. The public is urged not to approach him. Court records say he has a prior conviction for murder.
