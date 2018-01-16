All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 16, 2018

Briefly 1/16/18

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A missing Bloomfield man was found dead Sunday. The Bloomfield Department of Public Safety reported its officers and the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a deceased male in a creek bed northwest of Bloomfield. ...

Associated Press

Missing man's body found

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A missing Bloomfield man was found dead Sunday.

The Bloomfield Department of Public Safety reported its officers and the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a deceased male in a creek bed northwest of Bloomfield. The body was identified as Jerry Hornback, 41, who had been reported missing Tuesday. Hornback was an insulin dependent diabetic who was believed to have taken a higher than normal dose of insulin before leaving his residence Tuesday. He was last seen walking north on Viola Street in Bloomfield. An autopsy is scheduled, but at this time no foul play is suspected.

Mo. mother forgives son's murderer

ST. LOUIS -- Shaunte Harris lost her son to one of the many homicides that plague St. Louis, but the man who pleaded guilty in his death has her forgiveness. Charles Cornet Napper was in court last week to be sentenced for the January 2016 killing of Nathaniel Stansberry III. Stansberry was shot to death inside the Northway Market. "You took my baby away from me," a tearful Harris told Napper, now 31, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. "He was a good kid. And I forgive you because you was man enough to plead guilty."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In response, Napper apologized to Harris. Circuit Judge Mark Neill accepted guilty pleas of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He sentenced Napper to 25 years in prison.

Two-headed snake found, put on display

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A rare two-headed snake is on public display at the Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery in Branson. The juvenile Western ratsnake, which is not venomous, was discovered under a house in Hurley. It's still not clear if the snake is male or female.

St. Louis ACA facility closing

A large suburban St. Louis employer -- one of a handful of major Affordable Care Act processing facilities -- is closing. The Post-Dispatch reported Serco, a British-based company with U.S. headquarters in Northern Virginia, runs the processing facility in Wentzville. Three years ago, it employed as many as 1,500. The closing will see about 850 employees laid off, the newspaper reported. The company won a $1.2 billion, 5-year contract in July 2013 to process applications for the Affordable Care Act, the national health care law passed in 2010. The Wentzville center was one of three the firm opened nationally to handle the deluge of people expected to sign up for health insurance.

-- Associated Press

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy