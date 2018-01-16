Briefly 1/16/18

Missing man's body found

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A missing Bloomfield man was found dead Sunday.

The Bloomfield Department of Public Safety reported its officers and the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a deceased male in a creek bed northwest of Bloomfield. The body was identified as Jerry Hornback, 41, who had been reported missing Tuesday. Hornback was an insulin dependent diabetic who was believed to have taken a higher than normal dose of insulin before leaving his residence Tuesday. He was last seen walking north on Viola Street in Bloomfield. An autopsy is scheduled, but at this time no foul play is suspected.

Mo. mother forgives son's murderer

ST. LOUIS -- Shaunte Harris lost her son to one of the many homicides that plague St. Louis, but the man who pleaded guilty in his death has her forgiveness. Charles Cornet Napper was in court last week to be sentenced for the January 2016 killing of Nathaniel Stansberry III. Stansberry was shot to death inside the Northway Market. "You took my baby away from me," a tearful Harris told Napper, now 31, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. "He was a good kid. And I forgive you because you was man enough to plead guilty."