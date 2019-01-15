Briefly 1/15/19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tens of thousands remained without power and dozens of schools canceled classes Monday after a deadly winter blast.

The storm hit the Midwest region Friday, dumping more than a foot of snow across parts of Missouri. Authorities say at least three died in Missouri and two in Kansas on snow-covered roads.

Kansas City Power & Light said more than 45,000 customers still had no power Monday morning.

School closings also were widespread in the Kansas City and St. Louis area. The University of Missouri's flagship campus in Columbia remained closed Monday, after Friday afternoon classes also were canceled.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The owner of a Kansas City day care has been convicted in a $400,000 fraud scheme.

The Kansas City Star reported a federal jury found 41-year-old Sharif Karie guilty of 29 crimes including conspiracy, theft of government money, identity theft, wire fraud and money laundering.