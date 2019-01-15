All sections
NewsJanuary 15, 2019

Briefly 1/15/19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tens of thousands remained without power and dozens of schools canceled classes Monday after a deadly winter blast.

The storm hit the Midwest region Friday, dumping more than a foot of snow across parts of Missouri. Authorities say at least three died in Missouri and two in Kansas on snow-covered roads.

Kansas City Power & Light said more than 45,000 customers still had no power Monday morning.

School closings also were widespread in the Kansas City and St. Louis area. The University of Missouri's flagship campus in Columbia remained closed Monday, after Friday afternoon classes also were canceled.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The owner of a Kansas City day care has been convicted in a $400,000 fraud scheme.

The Kansas City Star reported a federal jury found 41-year-old Sharif Karie guilty of 29 crimes including conspiracy, theft of government money, identity theft, wire fraud and money laundering.

Karie owned the day care operating as KARIE Day Care Center and Tima Child Care Center.

He was found guilty Friday of defrauding a federal government program providing day-care subsidies to low-income families by billing for more hours and children than actually attended the center.

A co-defendant, Sheri Beamon, who was director of the child-care business, pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to steal public money. She is awaiting sentencing.

ST. LOUIS -- The man accused of killing a woman and sexually assaulting two others inside a suburban St. Louis religious supplies store in November has been charged with sexually assaulting another woman two months earlier.

Thomas Bruce was charged Monday with kidnapping, sexual abuse and other counts in the Sept. 27 attack on a 77-year-old woman.

Jefferson County prosecutor Trisha Stefanski alleges Bruce forced his way into the woman's home near Hillsboro, grabbed her in a sexual manner and demanded she perform a sex act. She said Bruce fled after the woman's phone rang and she said her husband was on his way home.

-- From wire reports

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

