All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 7, 2024

Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook

In the midst of a divided political landscape where divisions often overshadow cooperation, an alliance is taking shape at Southeast Missouri State University, signaling a shift in the traditional playbook of politics. In an event set to rewrite the norms of campus engagement, College Democrats and College Republicans have set aside their ideological differences to forge a path of civic responsibility. ...

Maddox Murphy
College Democrats president Brock Freeman and College Republicans president Bailee Cairel shake hands as they set aside their ideological differences and work together to promote voter registration.
College Democrats president Brock Freeman and College Republicans president Bailee Cairel shake hands as they set aside their ideological differences and work together to promote voter registration.Kora Siebert ~ Southeast Arrow

In the midst of a divided political landscape where divisions often overshadow cooperation, an alliance is taking shape at Southeast Missouri State University, signaling a shift in the traditional playbook of politics.

In an event set to rewrite the norms of campus engagement, College Democrats and College Republicans have set aside their ideological differences to forge a path of civic responsibility.

Scheduled alongside upcoming elections, their joint effort focuses on a common goal — to promote voter registration and civic participation among their peers.

At the head of this partnership are Brock Freeman, president of the College Democrats, and Bailee Cairel, president of the College Republicans. They share a passion and commitment for fostering a culture of engagement and understanding on campus.

Camille Shoals, secretary of the College Democrats, spoke on the groups’ similarities and differences.

“When we have these discussions with Bailey and with the College Republicans, our main priority is where do we overlap and what can we do in our own student organizations to make campus better? Our main priority is educating people with informed, relevant and truthful, accurate information,” she said.

The two groups wanted to establish an event that would help everyone. Eventually, they narrowed ideas to one — voter registration.

“The majority of young people don’t vote,” Shoals said. “And so it’s really finding what mobilizes our population, as well as how do we educate them correctly.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Misinformation, she noted, poses a significant hurdle, particularly in such a digitally-connected world.

From noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, in the third floor of University Center lobby, the groups will put on a joint voter registration event.

Interactive booths, informational materials and volunteer assistance from them will facilitate the registration process and provide resources for informed decision-making.

Cairel noted: “The main goal is just about educating students and talking to both parties to see what they identify more with. It’s not about getting more people to be Republican or more people to be Democrat. It’s just getting college students to actually have an opinion so they can go out and vote.”

This event is the first event the two groups have put on together.

Shoals delivered a message to her Gen Z peers: “Nobody is coming to save you. If you want something done, you have to do it.”

She emphasized the importance of taking proactive steps toward change, even when faced with adversity.

“Either we’re going to deal with it and inspire change while we’re here, or we’re going to complain the whole time and not make any impact,” she said.

Echoing Shoals’ sentiments, Freeman added, “We have to learn how to be a part of a community. The time is now.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy