Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook

In the midst of a divided political landscape where divisions often overshadow cooperation, an alliance is taking shape at Southeast Missouri State University, signaling a shift in the traditional playbook of politics.
In an event set to rewrite the norms of campus engagement, College Democrats and College Republicans have set aside their ideological differences to forge a path of civic responsibility.
Scheduled alongside upcoming elections, their joint effort focuses on a common goal — to promote voter registration and civic participation among their peers.
At the head of this partnership are Brock Freeman, president of the College Democrats, and Bailee Cairel, president of the College Republicans. They share a passion and commitment for fostering a culture of engagement and understanding on campus.
Camille Shoals, secretary of the College Democrats, spoke on the groups’ similarities and differences.
“When we have these discussions with Bailey and with the College Republicans, our main priority is where do we overlap and what can we do in our own student organizations to make campus better? Our main priority is educating people with informed, relevant and truthful, accurate information,” she said.
The two groups wanted to establish an event that would help everyone. Eventually, they narrowed ideas to one — voter registration.
“The majority of young people don’t vote,” Shoals said. “And so it’s really finding what mobilizes our population, as well as how do we educate them correctly.”
Misinformation, she noted, poses a significant hurdle, particularly in such a digitally-connected world.
From noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, in the third floor of University Center lobby, the groups will put on a joint voter registration event.
Interactive booths, informational materials and volunteer assistance from them will facilitate the registration process and provide resources for informed decision-making.
Cairel noted: “The main goal is just about educating students and talking to both parties to see what they identify more with. It’s not about getting more people to be Republican or more people to be Democrat. It’s just getting college students to actually have an opinion so they can go out and vote.”
This event is the first event the two groups have put on together.
Shoals delivered a message to her Gen Z peers: “Nobody is coming to save you. If you want something done, you have to do it.”
She emphasized the importance of taking proactive steps toward change, even when faced with adversity.
“Either we’re going to deal with it and inspire change while we’re here, or we’re going to complain the whole time and not make any impact,” she said.
Echoing Shoals’ sentiments, Freeman added, “We have to learn how to be a part of a community. The time is now.”
