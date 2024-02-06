NEW MADRID, Mo. — Bridgett Masterson will serve as the New Madrid County R-1 School District’s next superintendent.

In a special meeting this month, the R-1 Board unanimously approved Masterson, who has served as interim superintendent since last July 1, as the superintendent, according to Board President Kay Rebstock. Masterson was hired through the 2026-27 school year.

The Board began searching for a new superintendent after Dr. Sam Duncan submitted his resignation in the spring of 2024. When the search failed to find a candidate last spring, Masterson was named interim superintendent and a search continued this fall.

In early February, the Board interviewed three candidates, including Masterson.

While all the candidates were good, Rebstock said Masterson not only understood the challenges faced by the R-1 District but offered solutions.