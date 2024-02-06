BENTON — Many bridges in Scott County are either condemned or in an unsafe condition, and Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley emphasized his concerns and the importance of repairing the bridges.

Tetley said one of the county's currently condemned bridges, located off County Road 468, was built in 1962. Tetley said the bridge, along with other old bridges in the county, has deteriorated over time.

According to Tetley, the bridge has a sufficiency rating of 41%, indicating it is not in good shape.

"Full sufficiency would be 100%, which means the bridge is basically completely safe and brand new," Tetley said. "So, this bridge is starting to deteriorate.

Tetley continued: "I wouldn't want my grandchildren on a school bus crossing bridges with that kind of rating," Tetley said. "That bridge had an estimated cost of replacing it at $327,000."

Tetley described what makes the bridge dangerous to use.

"The structural part of it, the underneath parts of the bridge, is rotting out, making it unsafe to drive across the bridge," he said.

According to Tetley, there are several more bridges in the county, including one in Sikeston, that are in poor shape.

"One of the bridges that's in bad shape has sufficiency rating as low as 37.8%," Tetley said.

Some may not consider bridge repairs to be necessary, but Tetley explained they are critical.

"The citizens just have to trust the engineers that know what they are looking for," Tetley said. "The Missouri Department of Transportation engineers and our engineers get under these bridges and inspect them up close."