Bridge work will close Bloomfield Road

Installation of two prefabricated concrete bridges on Bloomfield Road will close both lanes of traffic for 12 days each later this summer, Cape Girardeau city engineer Casey Brunke said Thursday.

The city will issue public notices in advance of the bridge work, Brunke said.

The contractor will not be able to do both bridge installations consecutively, she said.

"There will have to be some break," Brunke said, explaining the city will not allow the road to be closed entirely to traffic for more than 12 days at a time.

The bridge work is part of the $2.69 million Bloomfield Road widening project, which includes installation of an 8-foot-wide walking trail.

Construction began last October and is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 19, Brunke said.

Single-lane closures have occurred for months along the route, which extends about a mile from Benton Hill Road to White Oaks Lane.

The city has required the contractor, Lappe Cement Finishing of Friedheim, to keep one lane of traffic open except in the case of the bridge work.

But motorists can count on delays of up to 30 minutes when concrete is being poured, she said.

To date, the contractor has poured concrete extending over 3,000 feet in one lane and 4,000 feet in the other lane, Brunke said.

Work on the widening project began at the south end of the route and is moving northward, she said.