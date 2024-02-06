Bridge work to reduce SB I-55

Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County, from mile marker 89 to mile marker 85, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work will begin March 31, with completion anticipated April 30.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.