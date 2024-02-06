All sections
NewsJuly 30, 2017

Bridge work to close parts of Bloomfield Road

Parts of Bloomfield Road will be closed to traffic for the next several weeks while construction crews install two new bridges as part of the $2.69 million street project, city officials said. The street extends along Bloomfield Road from Benton Hill Road to White Oaks Lane...

Southeast Missourian

Parts of Bloomfield Road will be closed to traffic for the next several weeks while construction crews install two new bridges as part of the $2.69 million street project, city officials said.

The street extends along Bloomfield Road from Benton Hill Road to White Oaks Lane.

The first road closing is scheduled to begin Monday when crews will start installing a bridge near the northern end of the project, officials said. That bridge work should be completed by Aug. 16, according to city officials.

A second road closure near the southern end of the project will begin once the northern bridge has been installed, they said. Street closure dates for the second bridge installation have not been scheduled, but the work will take a similar amount of time as the first bridge installation, officials said.

No through traffic will be allowed during the bridge work, officials said.

Pertinent address:

Bloomfield Road and Benton Hill Road, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Bloomfield Road and White Oaks Lane, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

