Bridge work reduces Highway 51 overpass in Perry County

The Highway 51 overpass over Interstate 55 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews complete bridge repairs, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release says. This section of highway is at Exit 129 in Perryville, Missouri. The on and off ramps will remain open, and I-55 traffic below the overpass won't be impacted. The news release says work will begin May 17, with completion anticipated July 19. The work will be done under one-lane traffic across the bridge using temporary signals.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
